Match summary Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax | historic triumph

The Edson Álvarez’s Ajax you already have your place in the Eighth of the Champions League Final, after reaching 12 points in the Group Stage by beating 3-1 at Borussia Dortmund this Wednesday; in addition, it does something historical, because they had never won their first four matches before in this contest.

At the beginning it was not easy for the Mexican, because although Borussia was with 10 men due to the expulsion of Mats Hummels at 29 ‘, this club was able to take advantage thanks to a maximum penalty.

In minute 34 ‘, Jude Bellingham suffered a foul in the area due to lack of Noussair Mazraoui, the VAR was consulted and the sanction that Marco Reus He converted by shooting low with his right towards the left post so that at 37 ‘they already won 1-0.

While Edson Álvarez left the game at half time, since at 39 ‘he had received a warning that will even leave him out of the next match due to accumulation of cards, so he will not be against Besiktas.

The dominance was of Ajax and the tie finally fell to 71 ‘, Dusan Tadic He closed a pass to the far post, and with a left-footed shot at point-blank range he made it 1-1, although it cost him a strong blow to the genitals when he hit the post between the legs, so his club trolled him on his social networks.

Ajax increased their dominance and attack with the locals and they were able to do the somersault, it was at 83 ‘that Sebastien haller A header from the center of the area sent the ball to the upper left corner after an assist from Antony for the 2-1.

And when it seemed that the marker was no longer going to move, Davy klaassen at 93 ‘he put the last nail to the coffin, fired from the right after another pass from Antony for the final 3-1 that already gave them 12 points, Borussia stayed at 6 in second place.