Marvel Studios has a dead character and will not return

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is filled with many fascinating heroes and villains who have died.

The movies of Marvel studios they have shown that death is not always the end. For instance Loki has returned several times, Red Skull surprised long after we last saw him or Thanos and Gamora they have had two different moments in time. So there is always some hope that we can see each other again. Hombre de Hierro, Black widow, Hela or Captain America, who is not dead but returned to the past with his love Peggy carter.

However, there is a character of Marvel studios whom we take for dead and will not return. Is about Yondu (Michael Rooker), who sacrificed himself for Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and even had an emotional funeral. But fans keep asking the director James Gunn yes we will see it in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As I have said many times before, as long as he is part of the Guardians, Yondu is dead, 100%, forever, with no magical resurrections. In any other way, it would be belittling his sacrifice and what his story means to so many people.

The funny thing is that the James Gunn Has he ever said to see again Yondu on Marvel studios it is possible, although it would be a memory or flashback.

What will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be about?

For now we have few details of the plot of this new adventure of the funniest team of Marvel studios. But we know that first we will see them in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), then they will have a Christmas special and on May 5, 2023 they will close the trilogy.

James Gunn he has said on occasion that he wants to give a dignified ending to all the characters. That’s why they will return Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Sean Gunn as Kraglin / On-Set Rocket. They have also cast Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Hopefully they will give us more details about this spectacular movie soon. While we wait you can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.