Mark Wahlberg style! The Paramount + ‘Infinite’ experience arrives in CDMX

After its premiere in the United States, the film by Mark Wahlberg is about to arrive at Paramount + in Latin America and to celebrate it they have announced that the ‘Infinite’ experience can be enjoyed in CDMX.

‘Infinite’ is both an action and a science fiction film, which delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular imagery and nuanced characters who must use memories and past life skills to secure the future.

In addition to Wahlberg, the cast of the series is made up of Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

To celebrate the premiere of the film in Latin America through Paramount +, from the moment of publication of this note, action and science fiction film fans can now subscribe and schedule their visit for the ‘Infinite’ experience in CDMX .

‘Infinite The Experience’ is an immersive, high-production adventure that will transport the action of the film. Composed of three rooms full of interaction, it will be a science fiction journey with impressive visual effects, lighting and spectacular sound design.

Groups of maximum 4 guests enter a three-part journey where, through interactions with characters from the film, they will understand the reasons that have led them to be what they are.

In addition to experiencing vertiginous moments of adrenaline in the style of the best action productions of Paramount +.

Due to the health contingency due to Covid-19, access to the site will be controlled and restricted in accordance with specific health and safety protocols for this dynamic. People who confirm their registration will receive details and instructions for access via email.

‘Infinite The Experience’ will take place from August 13 to 15, while the premiere of ‘Infinite’ will be on August 11, exclusively on Paramount +.