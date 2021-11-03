Mark Wahlberg: His $ 50 Watch Is Perfect For Your Vacation

As a good celebrity, Mark Wahlberg He is a fan of watches and was recently spotted wearing a rose gold Patek Philippe that is completely unaffordable for those who are not into making blockbuster movies around the world.

The watch in question is the reference 5990 / 1R of Patek Philippe Nautilus that costs more than 90,000 euros, a piece of luxury that is not to be worn every day and that can definitely be ruined if you give it rough use, so it is not the watch that the actor chooses to wear on vacation or in the day to day.

The protagonist of Ted and Infinite (a new movie by Science fiction which puts an interesting twist on the theory that we all have past lives) you can afford to buy the most expensive, exclusive and extravagant watches, and you do, but you also know that from time to time something more casual is needed, from rough use and much more accessible, and you have a watch just for those moments.

Mark Wahlberg’s accessible watch

Bill gates Use a Casio that does not cost even 100 dollars, Steve Jobs I was a fan of the Japanese brand Seiko and Mark Wahlberg He has a watch that you can buy on Amazon for $ 50, and that is perfect to exercise, get in the pool or go on vacation with your children (or dogs) without fear that something will happen to him or that he will end up ruined.

On his Instagram account, the actor shared a photo with his three children (and we wonder if he has already put them to train in the same way that he does, we can definitely see muscles), and that’s where we can see a new watch on your wrist.