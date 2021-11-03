Mark Wahlberg celebrates 12 years of marriage to Rhea Durham – EzAnime.net

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a great milestone.

The 50-year-old “Joe Bell” actor took to Instagram Sunday to share a sweet photo of himself and his wife, Rhea Durham, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary,” the actor captioned the post along with a string of 12 red heart emojis followed by a symbol of praying hands.

For the photo, the former Funky Bunch leader wore a dark blue button-down shirt with simple blue jeans and bright white sneakers. He completed his look with dark sunglasses and a large silver watch.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson /. For Audi)

For her part, Durham, 43, donned a tighter pair of jeans and a black top with a low-cut lace chest with matching heels. Her hair was tied up in a bun, while her husband wore his.

The model and actor, who first married in 2009, embraced in the outdoor shot.

According to Us Weekly, the two began dating in 2001. They welcomed their four children – Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11 – before getting married.

“I owe a lot to my wife,” Wahlberg said during a 2018 interview with The Sun. “She has helped me become the man that I am and has created a beautiful life for me and our children.”

Mark Whalberg and Rhea Durham have been married since 2009. (Photo by Barry King / FilmMagic)

He continued: “I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family.

The actor was hesitant to start a family due to his own troubled background and fear of not being able to be a good father.

“You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you are going to be together for a long time,” he explained. That is especially important if you are going to have children. Rhea always wanted to be a mother. She had a job, but her mission in life was to be a mother and a wife.