Marie Claire | Find out who the 20 gifted Hollywood stars are

You hardly need to remember: appearances are often deceptive. While attending a concert, watching a movie, or catching a glimpse of a red carpet, you may not have wondered for a moment whether your beloved Hollywood stars had a intelligence far above average. It turns out that there are many more than you think that shine for a (very) well-furnished head. These gifted celebrities, with their high IQs, are going to surprise you.

Although we like to follow his life closely and we know almost everything about his jobs and his love life, we are unaware of many of them is your high IQ, which makes them gifted. They are above 130 points, something that only 2 out of every hundred people achieve and among them are actors, actresses, singers and celebrities in general who can be compared with Albert Einstein himself, with 160, or Galileo Galilei, with 182.

Among the many celebrities who dazzle with superior intelligence, the unforgettable protagonist of the series stands out Friends, Lisa Kudrow, who has an IQ of 154, or our adored Meryl Streep and Jodie Foster. Many came to consider a career away from comedy, music or fashion. Physics, chemistry, law, medicine … some they did choose to go through college in parallel with their artistic career. One of the more recent examples: Emma Watson.

The star of the Harry Potter saga she managed to combine her acting roles (starting at just 10 years old) with a university degree. He graduated from Brown University in Literature. Others, like Kesha, chose to put aside their school year to dedicate themselves exclusively to their passion. Various profiles with the same conclusion: they have a non-negligible advantage in their day-to-day life.

Ready? These celebrities triggered the IQ tests with a score that literally left us speechless. It may bring you surprises, or reaffirm what you already thought … in any case, and we cannot help but remember it, intelligence in its broadest sense is multiple. Do you know what exactly the emotional consists of? We tell you everything. And let us always remember the wise words of the brilliant Einstein: “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.”

Madonna

The pop star has been at the top of the charts for years. With her music and also with her staging on stage, she managed to become one of the greats in show business. Since she has an IQ of 140, she understood what the public expected of her and gave it to them. Now, as time has passed and given the problems she is having with her son, she seems more concerned with her personal affairs than with her professional ones.

Shakira

The Colombian is a box of surprises. Although he is a music star, he is also famous for his solidarity work and now we know that this is joined by the one with an IQ of 141. At the age of eight he began to compose and at 4 he wrote poems. In addition, he knows Spanish, English, Portuguese and Italian. Her children have inherited that intelligence, although she and her partner, Gerard Piqué, like to keep their offspring private.

Jodie foster

Although it is incredible, the actress Jodie Foster has the same IQ as Paris Hilton, 132. The superior intelligence of the protagonist of The Silence of the Lambs has always been known in Hollywood, who in addition to acting, has also tried her luck in the world of the direction. He started at a very young age in the cinema with films such as Taxi Driver and in all his works he has shown his great capacity for interpretation.

Nicole Kidman

The Australian actress, who became known as Tom Cruise’s wife, made her way into the world of cinema and has been helped by having an IQ of 135. She is one of the most valued actresses in Hollywood and to her credit. She has an Oscar, a Bafta and three Golden Globes. She is now happily married to country singer Keith Urban, with whom she has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Marilyn vos Savant

The person with the highest IQ in the world, according to the Guinness book, is the writer Marilyn vos Savant with an IQ of 228. It is almost impossible to match considering that Einstein had only 160. She is a columnist, lecturer and novelist North American. Just knowing this figure imposes great respect, although she remains the same as always and life has changed little, after knowing her degree of intelligence.

Matt Damon

The Oscar winner has an IQ of 160. Matt Damon started in film very young and has been achieving great success. Perhaps his intelligence has helped him choose his film roles well and this has led him to win the Oscar for best original screenplay for The Indomitable Will Hunting and to be nominated for best actor for the same work. Regarding his personal life, he is happily married to Luciana Bozán with whom he has 4 daughters: Isabella, Gia, Stella and Alexia.

Arnold schwarzenegger

The actor and former governor of California surprisingly has an IQ of 140. Although he seemed more interested in cultivating his body than his mind, he has nevertheless shown that physical appearance can be misleading. The unforgettable Terminator protagonist has used this superior intelligence to succeed and he has, being one of the highest grossing actors in America.

Quentin Tarantino

The film director raises mixed feelings. For some he is a genius, but for others he has a twisted mind. Whatever the opinion, the truth is that his IQ is more than 160 and this intelligence has enabled him to create films that are already classic cinema such as Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds. In addition to being a director, he is a screenwriter, producer and actor and has won two Oscars, a Golden Globe and the BAFTA award.

Natalie Portman

The Israeli-American actress, who we remember for some masterpieces like Black Swan in 2011 (for which she won an Oscar, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and BAFTA award), has an IQ of more than 140.

Emma Watson

The eternal Hermione Granger of the Harry Potter saga multiplied her activities and actions in recent years: goodwill ambassador for UN Women, creator of a sustainable fashion brand, author of the feminist reading club Our Shared Shelf, literature student at the Brown University … the star has proven its many capabilities. It has an IQ of 138.

Alicia Keys

The Fallin ‘performer is one of the stars who shines not only for her innate musical talent but her intelligence far above average. The champion body positive artist has no less than 154 IQ points.

Lisa kudrow

More than 15 years after stopping humming I’ll be there for you, we are still fans of the protagonists of the most legendary series on television: Friends. The unforgettable Phoebe also has a college degree in psychology. His IQ is 154.

Meryl streep

Our beloved actress, whose career, advice, and attitude have become an example, has no less than 143 IQs.

Hillary clinton

The former first lady and candidate for the US presidency (we still have our hearts in pieces) has one of the highest IQs: 140.

Colin firth

We have never been able to forget his role as Darcy in Bridget Jones (we still consider him the ideal man) and it turns out that the actor has other great talents. A graduate of Barvin Peveril College in the UK, he has participated in research projects. Add 141 points.

Kesha

The artist, lately a little more disappeared, is also one of the singers who stands out for her intelligence. Add no less than 140 points.

Claire danes

140 are also those of the actress, who we remember for roles like Juliet, in Romeo + Juliet.

Cindy crawford

The model won a scholarship to study Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University. He decided to put his career aside to dedicate himself to fashion. He has an IQ of 154.

Source: Marie Claire Spain

