Manchester City | Kevin de Bruyne worries the press in England

Zero assists after 10 games played. That’s the statistic that has triggered concern about the performance of Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian, who two years ago signed 20 decisive passes and last season reached 12, has not yet managed to show himself as decisive as usual.

Specialists in sharpening almost any circumstance, the island’s media already dedicate enough time and space to analyzing their loss of effectiveness. “Kevin de Bruyne has been Manchester City’s best player in the past and he could be again. But he’s not in good shape at the moment. While he was a leader, he is now just a complement player.”, write the Manchester Evening News.

In need of rest

Injured during the last Euro, specialists believe that the technician of the Manchester City, the Catalan Pep Guardiola, has been wrong when it comes to not giving him rest and forcing him to play a large number of games. “I think he needs to rest, spend two weeks at the beach, recharge his batteries completely. This summer he had very few vacations. After that, his loss of form does not worry me much. I do not think it is a long-term problem.”explained Paul Hirst, a reporter for The Times, in the Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure.

And it is that, as in the islands, in their native country they also begin to look with concern at their performance. Of course, all analysts agree that it is a mere matter of time before the medium recovers its level, but that its recovery period would surely be shorter if Guardiola dared to dose it for a certain period of time. Tonight, before Brujas, we will see what role Santpedor grants him.