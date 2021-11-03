Madonna is the queen of Gotham City in this Harley Quinn cosplay

Before Margot Robbie, ever Madonna, the Queen of Pop, was very close to being Harley Quinn … but by fate that never happened. However, it has finally come true thanks to a cosplay in which Madonna has given life to the lunatic character of The Suicide Squad.

It was the 1990s, and after the success of Batman forever In 1995, Warner Bros. tasked Joel Schumacher with creating a Batman story that was epic enough to keep making a lot of money, so Schumacher left Batman in the hands.

The original title of Schumacher’s third Batman movie would be Batman Triumphant And instead of Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy, the director saw the return of Danny DeVito as the Penguin, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face, Jim Carrey as Riddler, Jack Nicholson as the Joker, but the main character would be saved for Madonna as Harley Quinn, although Courtney Love was also up for consideration. The rest is history and in the end we had to settle for Batman & robin (1997).

However, Madonna has made our dreams come true. And here is her Harley Quinn cosplay:

It is very possible that after all Batman Triumphant It would have been a complete mess since Harley’s origin story would have been very different to begin with, as a toy maker who discovers that Nicholson’s Joker was her father and decides to get revenge on Batman for murdering him. The story, as you may have imagined, was going to be a disaster, but it also included a surprise character: a Scarecrow who would be played by the legendary Nicolas Cage.

I don’t even want to imagine how the story would have changed if Madonna had ended up being Harley Quinn, but maybe in an alternate world no one will be happy with that.

What did you think of the Harley Quinn Madonna costume?

