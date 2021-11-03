Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman – LaPS4









New images of the photography shoot additional of the expected movie Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the foreground of the captures, characterizing Thor already Jane Foster in a scene that has given UCM fans a lot to think about.

And is that what both characters look like In the images it looks a lot like the one in the second installment, Thor: The dark world, so speculation has begun as to whether the film would take us to a flashback of some event close to what happened in that film. Here we leave you the catches:

Also, it is rumored that people who were near the filming set claim that they were filming a discussion scene between both characters; so they might be showing the origin of the break between Jane and Thor, although all this is nothing more than speculation.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8 from 2022.

