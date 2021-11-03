Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman – LaPS4

New images of the photography shoot additional of the expected movie Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the foreground of the captures, characterizing Thor already Jane Foster in a scene that has given UCM fans a lot to think about.
And is that what both characters look like In the images it looks a lot like the one in the second installment, Thor: The dark world, so speculation has begun as to whether the film would take us to a flashback of some event close to what happened in that film. Here we leave you the catches:
Also, it is rumored that people who were near the filming set claim that they were filming a discussion scene between both characters; so they might be showing the origin of the break between Jane and Thor, although all this is nothing more than speculation.
Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8 from 2022.
Follow on LaPS4.com.
The Remastered and Retro promotion arrives with its discounts on the PS Store
Sony Interactive Entertainment announces the arrival of the Remastered and Retro promotion to the PS Store with more than 100 discounts. Read more “