López Obrador called to participate in the exercise of the Revocation of the Mandate

Archive photograph of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez



On the eve of the speeches that the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be held at the United Nations (UN) and for the commemoration of the Mexican Revolution, the president took the opportunity to talk about the next electoral exercise for the Revocation of Mandate.

“I think I can do it, we must participate in the Revocation of the Mandate, all the people, that we all participate in the Revocation of the Mandate, it is Yes or No, Yes that it continues, It is not that I resign”Obrador commented at the morning conference.

Likewise, he stressed the importance of citizen participation after conservative groups opposed the exercise of democracy: “Conservatives are Democrats when it suits them, so they don’t want to participate and they are going to call for people not to participate”, he claimed.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This happens after the plenary session Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) determine, on Monday of this week, that the president is legally unable to comment and report on the consultation of the revocation of mandate.

In the event that the president gives his opinion or reports on the electoral exercise for the revocation of the mandate, he would be violating the Federal Law of Revocation of the Mandate, the same law that stipulates that both the Government of Mexico and the president cannot influence public opinion about revocation.

I think it is a good exercise because it is not only to apply it now in March, but it has already been established in the constitution, going forward it will have to be applied every three years, it will have to be asking the people what is the Sovereign, who is in charge.Do you want the president to continue or to resign? That allows the people to have the reins of power in their hands, said the president

Similarly, the National Electoral Institute (INE) It has been stipulated as the only entity empowered to use resources for the impartial and informative promotion of the next mandate revocation consultation; in this sense, no government entity may speak or influence public opinion on the electoral exercise.

Ballot to be used for Revocation of Mandate (Photo: INE)

For its part, the INE reported that from December 1 to December 30 the verification of the signatures that have been collected for the promotion of the democratic exercise will be carried out. In order to carry out this exercise, the institution has stipulated that you need to have a minimum support of 3 percent of the persons registered in the Nominal List of Voters, being a total of 2 million 758 thousand 227 Mexican men and women belonging to 17 entities.

In case the minimum requirements are met to be able to carry out the electoral exercise, Citizens may go to the polls on March 27, 2022 to exercise their right to vote.

Similarly, the INE has made available an application called “My support” through which citizens can cast their vote without the need to leave their homes during the health contingency. This application will be available both on the INE website and in Android and iOS formats.

In addition to this, a few weeks ago the INE approved the design for the mandate revocation process, which will also be printed in Braille.

The format of the ballot consists of the question “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of trust or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends?”

KEEP READING:

Revocation of AMLO’s mandate: How to participate in obtaining signatures

“On paper or digitally”: Monreal explained the importance of collecting signatures for the revocation of the mandate

“The right triumphed”: Morena celebrated the decision of the TEPJF on signatures for Revocation of Mandate