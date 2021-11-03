Little Secrets, a film that brought together Denzel Washington, Jared Leto

Little secrets it is not only a thriller psychological well served by the director’s vision John lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks, A possible dream) who has spent years looking to bring his script to the screen, but waited for three of the best actors in the world to agree to participate. M2 talked with Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek about this production that for many reasons is reminiscent of other cinematographic times.

Denzel, did you learn anything new from your young counterparts?

DW. Each one has a different style and way of understanding work. The only time I actually got a chance to relax behind the scenes and watch them was when they were doing the interrogation scenes. The rest of the time we are always in character. Most of the time I was very busy with what I was doing, there was no time to sit and watch others.

There is a lot of psychological load with these characters, Jared, what do you do with her?

JL. When I’m filming I try to stay just with the character. I don’t rehearse or research a lot at the beginning, rather I start and carry it with me every day; I take those days to learn and I take advantage of them. I always get consumed with it, even when it’s over, and suddenly I find myself returning to certain scenes. Sometimes I do revisit and say to myself: “That would have been an interesting way of approaching it.” Of course, if you are spending too much time on a single topic and you think about it too much, it does end up affecting you a bit.

Rami, your career has exploded in a spectacular way in recent years, what is it about this character, compared to Freddie Mercury and the Bond villain, that sets her apart?

RM. After playing Freddie Mercury, I had to be more subtle with this character, because he reveals himself little by little. It was very interesting. I am very fortunate with the great projects and, moreover, to work with these great actors, who are not that far apart in age, so I can tell you that you will see completely different performances in this film.

John, when the director is also the scriptwriter, who’s boss in that case?

The director, definitely. Whether or not I have written the film, the hat I always wear is that of the director, no matter whose script it is. I interpret it the same as if I had written it. If you wrote it, you know where all the bodies are buried – it’s not a reference to the movie – and you can feel how everything is going on set. If you see that something does not work right there you can fix it as a writer. It’s easier in that sense, but it’s always the same job for the director.

It took you over thirty years to film your own script, what did you need to learn to be ready?

It’s a good question, what were you waiting for? To begin with, who produced it. When I wrote it, it was for another director, it was not done, then it was for another, and neither. Even when I was a director, I wasn’t in the mood to film something this dark. It came at the right time, already having those films behind me I felt ready to direct such actors together.

What did you learn from them as actors from the director’s chair?

I have been very fortunate to be able to direct several extraordinary actors, and these men are no exception. Every time I am more amazed by its details. As Denzel always says: “The universal comes from the specific, so we are talking about small details that go deep into each character.” And of course it was extraordinary living that with Jared, Denzel and Rami.