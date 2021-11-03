Lineup of Cruz Azul against León for the J11 of the 2021 Apertura of the Liga MX

After an irregular semester with darker than light, Blue Cross he took off the jinx with the victory over América last weekend in the framework of matchday 16 of Opening 2021 of the MX League. The cement manufacturers have already secured their ticket in the reclassification and are now going for a spot in the top four.

With a view to the objective of directly accessing the Final League, the celestial players will face León this Wednesday, November 3, in a rescheduled match on the 11th date of local football. In case of winning, and repeat the dose on the weekend before Cougars in the last engagement of the regular round, those led by Juan Reynoso they would have many ballots to be among the best placed in the general table.

However, Cruz Azul will receive tomorrow at the Aztec stadium to the Lion with an unknown that may condition the development of the crash: Jonathan Rodriguez It is a doubt until the last minute when he suffered a contracture that prevented him from completing today’s training session with the rest of his teammates at the La Noria facilities.

This was announced by the journalist Carlos Córdova through his social networks. “CABECITA RODRÍGUEZ almost ruled out for tomorrow against Club León. He has a small contracture and today he was in therapy, so I do not work together.“wrote the communicator.

In this way, the Peruvian coach would be obliged to dispense with the Uruguayan striker and would go out against León with the following line-up: Jesús Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Luis Romo, Guillermo Fernández, Yoshimar Yotún, Orbelin Pineda, Roberto Alvarado; and Santiago Giménez.