Lily Collins and Emma Watson wore a romantic dress in an innovative way

Lily Collins and Emma Watson They are fashionistas by nature and it so happened that both gave the same touch to their looks with dresses. We show you what we are talking about and at the end of the note you choose who is the best dressed of the actresses.

We can’t decide between the two! Lily Collins and Emma Watson They agreed a few days ago to give the same twist to their outfits and today we will analyze their looks so that you can decide who was the one that stood out the most.

Emma Watson helps us to give a new touch to a wedding dress. Photo: Vogue.

Emma Watson He was at the Earthshot 2021 with celebrities of the stature of the Duchess of Cambridge and surprised with his clothes. The actress chose some black Stella McCartney pants that she combined with a dress asymmetrical wedding dress made with dresses from Oxfam. The garment has lace in the chest area and large layers of tulle that reach the floor.

As a special complement and to break with the femininity of the look, Emma Watson opted for black boots with a track sole.

Lily Collins adds color to her outfit with a yellow dress and pants. Photo: Instagram.

Secondly, Lily Collins chose, like Emma Watson, tight black pants with yellow side line with a dress yellow duckling with a shirt collar, short sleeves, draping and great volume that stands out in all his look. Unlike Emma, ​​Lily opted for black stilettos.

Lily Collins and Emma Watson They are two great influencers in fashion who coincided in their looks. Who did you think is the best?