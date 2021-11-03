LEWANDOWSKI OVERCOMES CRISTIANO AND MESSI: Top 10 players with the most goals in their first 100 UEFA Champions League games

Cristiano Ronaldo (139) and Lionel Messi (123) are the all-time top scorers in the UEFA Champions League. It will be difficult for Robert Lewandowski to surpass them, but the Pole can say that he scored more goals than the monsters in his first 100 games in the world’s top club competition.

Today, against Benfica, on 9 Bayern Munich reached 100 participations in the European Cup. And in this number of matches, he has converted 81 goals. How many goals did LM10 and CR7 have in their first 100 UCL games? Well, according to UEFA figures, Lionel Messi had 77 annotations, while The bug accumulated 64 annotations.

Look at the complete table.

MORE GOALS IN HIS FIRST 100 GAMES FROM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Robert Lewandowski: 81 GOALS. Lionel Messi: 77 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo: 64 goals. Karim Benzema: 53 goals. Raúl González: 51 goals. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Thierry Henry: 46 goals. Thomas muller: 42 goals. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 39 goals. Arjen Robben: 29 goals.

ℹ️ Champions League record after 100 appearances: ⚽️8⃣1⃣ Robert Lewandowski

⚽️7⃣7⃣ Lionel Messi

⚽️6⃣4⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo #UCL pic.twitter.com/bYMFCHxZJP – UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 2, 2021

As you can see, the average of Lewy It is an absolute outrage. And we insist: as the greatest of all time continue to compete and convert, it seems difficult that he can leave them behind in the global ranking. However, what the striker born in 1988 is doing cannot pass away. Legendary center forward. Nine absolutely iconic.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski has participated in 98 touchdowns (81 goals and 17 assists) in 100 games played in the UEFA Champions League. Folly.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski has been a leading scorer, leader in assists and UEFA Champions League champion. Interestingly, he achieved everything in the 2019/20 edition.