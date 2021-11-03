Leonardo DiCaprio’s double drama: “Covid-19 ended my career”

The Covid-19 pandemic -who is almost in his second year- ruined the dreams and fame of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Russian double. Roman burtsev became known in 2016, the year the American actor won his first and only Oscar for “The Revenant“Someone noticed the uncanny resemblance and it catapulted him to fame.

Roman, who now He is 37 years old and a few extra kilos, he told The Mirror, that before Covid-19 hit the planet used to give autographs, do Photo sessions And till gave interviews to the press international because they considered it to be the clone of the Titanic protagonist. In fact, it appeared in a vodka ad pretending to be DiCaprio.

The double russian of the also environmental activist said that he even had to leave his job as an expert in information technologies and cryptocurrencies because his boss was not at all happy with him asking for time off to go to record announcements or participate in sessions with photographers.

This is what Roman looks like, DiCaprio’s Russian double. Photo: Special

The pandemic ruined their dreams

Before the pandemic, everyone used to recognize Burstev on the street, they ran and asked for photos and autographs of the “Russian double of Leonardo Dicaprio”, however, the fame fell when the new coronavirus. The famous Russian doppelgänger of the protagonist of “The Wolf of Wall Street” told the English media that he blames the sanitary restrictions and the use of face masks due to the decline of his career that was already on the rise.

And it makes sense with everyone wearing face masks on the street, it was no longer possible to recognize the man with the naked eye which was very similar to the Hollywood star. Now, Roman hopes that the emergency will soon pass to return to his routine, lose a little more weight and re-route his career until he returns to the top.

While that happens and gets in shape, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Russian doppelganger lives with his parents and cats in the city of Podolsk, on the outskirts of Moscow, the capital of Russia. He currently has no partner, so in addition to regaining fame, His next goals include having a family, children, and a place to call home., preferably in the Crimea region.

Roman wants the pandemic to end so that everyone will recognize him on the street again. Photo: Special

