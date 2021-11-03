Leonardo DiCaprio unleashes passions at the COP26 climate summit – El Financiero

Leonardo Dicaprio brought Hollywood glamor to the UN climate summit in Glasgow, drawing a huge crowd of journalists and fans as they arrived for the conference’s third day.

The actor, a UN climate change representative, was photographed at the conference on Tuesday wearing a blue suit and a dark mask. An entourage and a crowd of people hoping to get photos of DiCaprio on their cell phones surrounded him.

DiCaprio, 46, visited Kew Science’s Carbon Garden Space, an exhibition at the main conference center that aims to highlight the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change.

A spokesperson said the actor “seemed to enjoy watching the wonderful display of plants and messages about nature-based solutions to climate change that the Kew exhibit shows.”

DiCaprio at one point spoke on the sidelines with White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy, who helped develop the methane action plan that the United States unveiled on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden and EU Commission Chair Ursula von der Leyen joined world leaders in a campaign to recruit nations for the first ever pact to reduce emissions of the powerful gas. greenhouse effect.

With information from Bloomberg