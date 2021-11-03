Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates strategy of Panama and other countries to protect the seas

The presidents of the signatory nations seek to create one of the largest marine biosphere reserves in the world, which was praised by DiCaprio on his social networks. Social networks

The American actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated on his social networks the recent signing of the Declaration for the conservation and management of ecosystems included in the Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific between Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador, in order to achieve by 2030, the largest protected area in the Western Hemisphere.

The 2016 Oscar winner tweeted: “Exciting @ COP26 #ocean news today from #Colombia #CostaRica #Ecuador & #Panama, which announced plans to create a biosphere reserve linking up marine protected areas in the 4 countries. A big step toward fully protecting at least 30% of the ocean by 2030 “.

In the framework of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the presidents of the signatory nations seek to create one of the largest marine biosphere reserves in the world, which was praised by DiCaprio on his social networks.

For Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, said: “United, we will execute actions that ensure the ecological connectivity of important species that migrate from different areas to the Cocos, Galapagos, Malpelo and Coiba islands, increasing resilience to climate change and the conservation of diversity in our region. “