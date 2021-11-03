Leonardo DiCaprio applauds partnership to conserve the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor

By AFP 11/03/2021 – 11:16 AM



The international film star Leonardo Di Caprio showed his satisfaction at the historic signing of the declaration by the presidents of Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador for the Conservation and Management of Ecosystems Covered in the Eastern Pacific Marine Corridor Migravías Cocos – Galapagos-Malpelo-Coiba.

In his social networks, the American actor protagonist of Titanic, expressed his pleasure, qualifying as: “A great step towards the total protection of at least 30% of the ocean by 2030. Achievement that Panama reached last June, being the first country in achieving the protection of 30% of its marine areas ”.

The actor sent his message after the signing of the declaration given in the framework of the Twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP26) that is being held in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation supports more than 35 innovative conservation projects around the world that protect fragile ecosystems and key species and serves on the board of directors of several environmental protection organizations, such as the World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, International Fund for Animal Welfare, Pristine Seas and Oceans 5, and is an advisor to The Solutions Project organization, dedicated to expanding the use of clean and renewable energy.

In 2014, he was appointed as a Messenger of Peace in the priority area of ​​climate change ahead of the 2014 Climate Summit, which was intended to catalyze and advance action to achieve a global climate agreement in 2015.

The Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean (OPTO), the segment of the Pacific Ocean that extends along the Central American coast, from southern Mexico to northern Peru; considered one of the most productive in the world; while the Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific (CMAR) is the marine section that links five islands in four countries: Isla del Coco in Costa Rica, Isla Coiba in Panama, the Gorgona and Mal Pelo islands in Colombia and the Galapagos in Ecuador, created in 2004 through the Declaration of San José-Costa Rica.