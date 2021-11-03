Lainez, Arteaga, JJ Macías and Alexis Vega, almost ruled out for games against the United States and Canada

Due to injuries or technical decision, these players will not be part of the squad facing the main rivals of the tie

Clubs Diego lainez, Gerardo Arteaga, Jose Juan Macías and Alexis Vega received the letter from Mexican team to warn them that they could be summoned for the November FIFA date, in which Mexico will face USA and Canada, although sources within the Tricolor assured that “it is almost impossible” for any of those four players to appear in the call that will be announced at the end of the week.

In the case of Diego Lainez, the Betis player barely recovered from an injury and has had a few minutes with his team, so Gerardo Tata Martino It will give him time to be at his best and to be a protagonist in the Spanish team again.

Diego Lainez will not play the US or Canada in the Concacaf World Cup qualifier. Getty

Alexis Vega is in the same, forward of ChivasDue to the chain of injuries he has suffered in recent months and the closing of the championship, the call of the star from Guadalajara is in doubt. From the last calls the attacker returned injured.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

For its part, José Juan Macías and Gerardo Arteaga were once again considered by the Mexican National Team, after going to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Both the Genk from Belgium as the Getafe from Spain received the letter from Selecciones Mexicana, but they wouldn’t be on the final list for the FIFA date of November.

The list will be finalized tomorrow, Wednesday and it is not expected that any of the players who debuted with Tricolor in the friendly match against Ecuador will appear in the call.

Uriel Antuna and possibly Roberto Alvarado are expected to repeat that match against Ecuador. European players who are required will report directly to the United States, while those from the MX League They will travel from Sunday or Monday, to do all the concentration in the territory of the country of the stars and stripes.