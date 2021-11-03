Kylie Jenner chooses French manicure with pearls

There are classics that never fail. While in the field of fashion the cowboy pants, the blazer black or the raincoat would occupy the top 3, in matters of beauty, specifically in the world of nail art, the french manicure would rise with the first position.

Each season reinvents itself by incorporating new tones, appliques or styles to continue being the strongest bet in beauty salons. The most elegant and possibly glamorous option. Examples of the French manicure with a black tip or the one baptized as american manicure have been some of the most recent examples. Now, from the hand of Kylie jenner, we have found another alternative that promises to continue to make people talk: with pearl details.

The businesswoman, a faithful lover of wearing different designs on her nails almost weekly, has shared through her Instagram profile his latest bet for the fall season that has quickly racked up millions of likes. Jenner has chosen the French manicure, with long almond-shaped nails and the classic blank tip, but this time he has added small pearls to achieve a more spectacular result.

A new version of this perfect classic to wear on those most special occasions, as these imminent occasions could well be Christmas that without great extravagances or daring details achieves a dreamy finish.

Likewise, this Jenner proposal is the latest example of the success of the pearls andn this autumn / winter 2021 season, just as it also happened last year. In necklaces, bracelets, earrings or any piece of the jeweler, but also starring in sweaters and T-shirts or as in this case in the field beauty.

