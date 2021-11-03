Koeman causes headaches for Barcelona and his dismissal could generate a ‘battle’ of 12 million dollars

The dismissal of Ronald Koeman from Barcelona will cost the Spanish club approximately € 12 million

Still looking for a new coach, Barcelona could see the resignation of Ronald Koeman become a new ‘headache’ within the club’s already turbulent economic situation. According to information published by the Daily Mail, the coach is determined to collect his entire settlement.

The unilateral termination of the relationship with the Dutchman will cost the Catalan club approximately 12 million euros and Ferran Reverter, the club’s general manager, tried to strike a deal with Koeman’s people to pay less, but the negotiations were unsuccessful.

The Barça officials hoped to reach an agreement so that the cost of his departure would reach figures close to 7 or 8 million euros. However, Koeman is determined to collect the full amount of his release clause..

The Dutchman was sacked on October 27, following a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. The coach, who was hired during the administration of Josep Maria Bartomeu, has been with the club since August 2020. Koeman led Barcelona in 67 games with a balance of 39 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses.

The Blaugrana team has been temporarily directed by Sergi Barjuan with the culé directive looking for a new coach. Former Barcelona player Xavi Hernández has been singled out as the main target of Joan Laporta, the club’s president.

While waiting for the new manager, Barcelona tries to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League. This Tuesday, the Catalans will face Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine. The Catalans occupy the third position in group E behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.