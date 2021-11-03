Know the case of the bills that can cost 150 thousand dollars

Coinage errors in tickets increase in value to collectors and this is the case of a series that was distributed twice.

The state agency in charge of printing dollars, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing produced two identical one-dollar strips with 6.4 million copies.

In 2014 the first print run was distributed in New York and two years later an identical one began to circulate in Washington.

Banknotes with the same serial number are distributed worldwide and According to the thesilverpicker.com portal, only 9 pairs have been found.

These separate bills may look like simple dollar bills, but together, thanks to the legitimate make-up and having the same serial number, its value increases to 150 thousand dollars.

Get to know the project that aims to unite them.

To bring together the holders of these banknotes, the Zegers- Winograd Project, which aims to connect people who have the equivalents and the owners may find interested in buying or exchanging.

This works through a database that receives information from those who claim to have one and who wish to contact someone who is looking for them.

What are the characteristics of these banknotes?

They have serial numbers B00000001 and B00250000, between serial numbers B03200001 and B09600000.

The serial number must end with the image of a star.

It bears a Federal Reserve seal with the letter B.

Remember that banknotes have characteristics that make them unique. A mistake is a great reason for their value to be high and to be loved by collectors.

Are you interested in knowing more about tickets? Visit the networks of Oink Oink.