Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, together?

Loading the player …

In the purest Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez style, some photographs in an amusement park could be those that confirm an alleged courtship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The socialite, 41, is still finalizing her divorce from Kanye West, to whom she has been married for six years, while the comedian recently broke his relationship with the protagonist of The Bridgertons, Phoebe Dynevor. Coincidentally, the images come a month after the successful businesswoman appeared on Saturday night Live, the program where the 27-year-old actor participates, although they did not coincide on the screen at any time. In addition, the protagonist of The King of Staten Island he’s good friends with Machine Gun Kelly, who he’s shooting with Good Morning with a U, a rapper who dates Meghan Fox and who is, in turn, very good friends with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé. None of them have spoken about this possible romance, but time will tell if it is just a friendship.

– Wedding in the Kardashian clan! Kourtney Kardsashian commits to this spectacular ring







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.