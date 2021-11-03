Kendall JENNER turns 26 and these are her BEST BIKINI photos

Model, actress, businesswoman and whatever accumulates this new year of life that begins. Kendall jenner belongs, as is well known, to one of the America’s most famous celebrity dynasties, the Kardashian. She, on her own, has managed to develop her own successful career with the facet of modeling as the main tool to succeed. And boy has he succeeded.

Endowed with significant stature in that 1.79 meters high and a physical presence that is only dwarfed by the natural, youthful beauty of her face, Kendall jenner see the passing of the years and the harvest of good results.

For these and many more reasons, the young woman will arrive this November 3 at the age of 26, something that will be worth celebrating with a promising birthday and, as if that weren’t enough, a sample of the best Bikini looks that Jenner has imposed as a trend.

The highest paid model

Kendall Nicole Jenner, born in Los Angeles, California, a November 3, 1995, se first became known as a TV personality alongside his Kardashian sisters.

But, since everything can improve in life, she grew up and found a way to grow before she came of age, this was modeling, which gave her her first opportunities as a tall adolescent and that for the year 2017, with 22 years, she was already reported as the highest paid model in the world, according to Forbes, at that time with $ 22 million profit.

With this, Kendall and his youth they dethroned Gisele Bündchen on this list, dominated by Tom Brady’s wife since 2002.

Family of entertainment and reality show

The peculiar family to which it belongs, became much more famous years ago with the reality show as the best way to expose your life. At the time, Kendall was just a child entering her teens.

She is the daughter of Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner and businesswoman Kris Jenner. He has a younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Three half-sisters by mother, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and one half-brother, Rob Kardashian. On her father’s side, she is the half-sister of Brody Jenner, Casey Jenner, Brandon Jenner, and Burt Jenner.

They put his middle name in honor of the deceased Nicole Brown Simpson, the best friend of his mother. She grew up in Calabasas, an upscale suburb west of Los Angeles, and attended Sierra Canyon School until 2012, when she went on to study at home with her sister Kylie as they tried to get started in modeling. He graduated in 2014.

From catwalks to businesswoman

With bikinis as one of the garments most loved by the millions of followers she has on social networks, Kendall Jenner largely forged her fame. Of course, it must be said that if the catwalks and some roles in acting gave her light, ultimately she knew how to multiply it as a young businesswoman who has collaborated with her sister, another young and millionaire figure capable of making as much and more money than her older sisters.

