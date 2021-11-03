Keanu Reeves gifted his stuntmen with a custom Rolex Submariner

On screen he is a ruthless and unstoppable hit man, but outside of it, Keanu reeves has earned his place in the list of the most beloved actors in the industry, not only for the public, but also for his stunt team.

Aware of what it means to be a stuntman in an action movie like it is John wick, the veteran actor decided to show his appreciation for his 4 stunts giving each one nothing less than a personalized Rolex Submariner now that the filming of the movie is finally over.

Photos: Instagram @johnwickmovie

Keanu Reeves knows how to treat his film crew

The moment was shared by Jeremy Marinas, one of his stuntmen, and also by some onlookers who saw the scene. Each of the watches that the actor gave away had the recipient’s name and caption ‘The John Wick Five’.

But let’s talk about the Rolex in question, this watch was introduced in 1953 and It is the first waterproof diving wristwatch up to 100 meters deep., becoming the diver’s watch par excellence and in fact nowadays guarantees a water resistance up to 300 meters.

The bidirectional rotating bezel is one of the fundamental characteristics of this watch made from a hard and corrosion resistant ceramic, the Cerachrom bezel disc is virtually impossible to scratch, which makes it perfect for a stuntman, and the color will never be affected by exposure to UV rays, sea water or chlorine.

The approximate value of each of the watches is 10 thousand dollars, which makes it a special treat and nothing cheap.

This is not the first time that Keanu Reeves shows how much he appreciates the people who work with him, when filming The Matrix Reloaded, gifted all of Agent Smith’s stuntmen who worked on the unforgettable clone fight scene of Neo vs Smith a custom harley davidson motorcycle. Thus, it does make you want to be one of their doubles.