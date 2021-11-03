Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit Mexican beaches with their daughter, love is in the air! | Music

Jean G. Fowler

The singer’s family was seen enjoying a few days in Los Cabos

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with the best company and in a heavenly place, because this week she traveled with her family to the beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico.

The singer who just turned 37 visited Los Cabos with Orlando Bloom, his daughter Daisy Dove, the actor’s sister and even the family dog to enjoy a few days in the sun, sand and sea; The family was seen on a luxury yacht off the Mexican coast, relaxing from their busy work schedules.

On board the ship, Katy Perry wore a colorful swimsuit and a hat to protect herself from the sun’s rays, Orlando Bloom was seen smiling and holding her little daughter.

Apparently, the interpreter of “Firework” had an incredible time with her partner, as they both seemed to be enjoying their vacations in Los Cabos.

Orlando Bloom congratulates Katy Perry on her 37th birthday

Days before, Orlando Bloom shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he congratulated her with sweet words. “We make the life we ​​love and it’s fun. I will celebrate you today and every day. I love you ”, the actor wrote in the image where he appears looking at her very much in love while she is about to blow out the candles on a cake.