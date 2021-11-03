Juventus thrashes Zenit 4-2 and seals its pass to the last 16 in the Champions League

Argentine Dybala made a double in Juventus’ victory against Zenit. Photo: Reuters

The Juventus beat Zenit 4-2 in a match corresponding to date 4 in the group stage of the Champions League.

With this result, the Italian team seals its pass to the second round and remains as leader of the group H with 12 units, followed by Chelsea who beat Malmö 1-0.

In the first minutes the Vecchia Signora the attacks towards Zenit began strong, Dybala, Juve captain, scored after capturing a rebound after a corner kick taken by Chiesa at 11.

At minute 26 there was a center from the left that deviated in Bonucci and the ball ended up in his own goal, making the score 1-1.

Both Juve and Zenit sought to score their second goal with several shots but time ran out and they went 1-1 at halftime.

In the first minutes of the second half between Juventus and Zenit, the Italians looked for the second goal from the Argentine Dybala, and he achieved it from the penalty spot, when he had failed on the first occasion.

Zenit sought to equalize the score, but Federico Chiesa He received the ball from the left, entered the area and crossed the left post to score the third goal for the Italian team at minute 74.

It didn’t take long for Juve to score again, now thanks to a pass from Dybala to Alvaro Morata, where the Spanish broke his goal drought by defining before the departure of Kritsyuk to put the fourth of the Vecchia Signora.

But in compensation time the Russian team still had more to give and Sardar azmoun He took advantage of a loose ball in the area to discount and thus placing the final score of 4-2.