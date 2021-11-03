Juan Román Riquelme revealed the reason why Boca did not hire Roger Martínez

It wasn’t long ago. But how were there so many issues in the middle with the competitions of the Eagles of America at Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX and in the Concacaf Champions League, what was the hectic Stove Soccer around Roger Martinez, Juan roman riquelme and Boca Juniors in the latter market, it was practically forgotten.

At that time, the Colombian striker was not in the best moment of his relationship with the authorities of the institution of Coapa. In fact, from time to time, he seemed not at all worried about the media scandal that he starred in with other members of the squad of Santiago Solari nor because of the mandatory sanitary isolation, when appearing in social networks relaxed and partying.

In that context, Boca Juniors took an interest in him. Even the vice president and legend of the Argentine club Juan roman riquelme, he referred on more than one occasion that his wish was to see Roger Martinez with the blue and gold shirt, to face both the championship of the first division of the South American country and the Libertadores Cup.

But finally there was no agreement and the coffee grower continued to be part of the Indiecito until today, a few hours from a new meeting of the MX League already weeks before the start of the quarterfinals of the Big party. What exactly happened? JRR revealed it in a talk with TNT Sports: “We did not bring Roger Martinez because they didn’t leave us money “.

Apparently, the xeneizes are submerged in an internal dispute between two factions of directors, the ruling party on the one hand and the opponents on the other, and when they took over at the end of 2019 the current side that has the former soccer player as its flag, they would have found themselves with an amount of economic resources far below what has been declared. Issue that, among other things, triggered the lack of initiative to send a specific offer to the offices of the America.