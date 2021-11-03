Jorge Soler, Deserved MVP of the 2021 World Series

Never had a World Series in history with a home run hit. Jorge Soler was in charge of the feat and was the premonition of what was to come.

In July 2021 something happened that changed the history of the 2021 MLB Season. The fatalities of the Atlanta Braves brought Jorge Soler to Truist Park, a Cuban who already knew what it is to play a World Series, and above all, he also knew what it feels like to win it. What no one imagined then is that Jorge and the Braves would make history.

Three months and a few days later, the Cuban is named MVP of the World Series after an epic performance in the Fall Classic of the 2021 season. After the start of the Series, in a spectacular way, it seemed that Jorge’s task was accomplished. Then there were his two home runs, in the fourth game to declare the Atlanta Braves victory three over their rivals Houston and in the sixth and final to put winning numbers on the board. It couldn’t be different. The prize could not correspond to another.

For the second time a Cuban is appointed Mvp of an Autumn Classic (Livan Hernandez, 1997) and of course they had never left the island on Mvp of the World Series and from one of the Championship Series in the same season.

Jorge Soler batted 20-6 for a .300 average in the World Series with a 1,191 OPS. His three home runs and six RBIs always came at crucial moments. And the most important thing for the Cuban, as he said at the end of game four, is that “he had never had so much fun playing baseball.”

If something was clear, it is that the Creole, the Cuban, the one from the Greater Antilles "HAD WITH WHAT"