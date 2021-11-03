Jorge Soler, as a spare part for the Most Valuable World Series

The Cuban became the great figure that led Atlanta to win its first World Series since 1995

HOUSTON – Jorge Soler was a spare part, no more. And he ended up hitting a ball over the railroad tracks to deposit it outside the confines of Minute Maid Park.

Jorge Soler was voted Most Valuable Player at the Atlanta coronation. Getty Images

He nailed her to the heart of Texas. Then he dropped the bat, hit his chest a couple of times, and thumped a fist in the air, as he looked towards the cave of the Braves.

Three months earlier, he was hitting .192 for a team that was fourth in its division. Two weeks ago, he could not play due to having contracted COVID-19.

Now, it is the figure of the World Series and liquidated the Houston Astros to give to Atlanta Braves his first Fall Classic title since 1995.

Jorge Soler, who five years ago was a supporting actor in the Chicago Cubs that averted the title drought of more than a century in the World Series, was elected on Tuesday the Most valuable Player at the coronation of Atlanta, after six games against Stars.