Johnny Depp Says “No One Is Safe” From Cancellation Culture | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Johnny Depp, protagonist of the day at the San Sebastian Festival, which will present him with the Donostia Award tonight, assured at a press conference that “no one is safe from the culture of cancellation”, which tries to separate from professional fields to people on whom accusations have been leveled, even if they have not been proven.

“No one is safe, but if you are armed with the truth, that is all you need,” said Depp when asked about the scope of the controversy caused by the awarding of the Donostia Award to the actor, who has been immersed in a legal battle over an accusation of mistreatment.

Depp considers this to be a “very complicated” situation and that, when he has been affected by these “instantaneous judgments based on polluted air”, his first reaction was of disbelief, of saying and wondering “wow! How? that?”.

The actor referred to “movements” that arose, “many times with the best of intentions”, but that later have been “out of control” to such an extent that no one is “sure”.

“It is something that affects not only me, but many people, men, women, as long as there is someone willing to say a single sentence,” he lamented. “There comes a point where you think it’s normal, but it’s not,” he added.

The protagonist of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga concluded by publicly asking that whoever witnesses an injustice not stand still. “When there is an injustice, against you or someone you love or believe in, get up, do not stay seated, because they need you,” said the actor.

After these demonstrations, in response to a question about “trials on social media and the culture of cancellation”, the actor only spoke about his professional life and did not comment on another question about the accusations of mistreatment of his ex-wife Amber. Heard. The host of the press conference at the San Sebastián festival (northern Spain) had already warned that journalists should “stick to” his career as a filmmaker.

Depp arrived on time for his appointment with the journalists after the delay he suffered last night in his arrival in San Sebastián due to “incidents with the flights”. After posing for photographers, he entered a press room that filled the capacity set for the pandemic.

Tonight he will receive the Donostia Award for being considered “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography”, a year after his visit to the Zinemaldia to present “Drinking with Shane MacGowan”, by Julien Temple, in whose production he had participated and that it obtained the Special Prize of the Jury.

He assured that it is “an honor” to receive this award and that he feels “very humbled” by it. He said that the Spanish competition has always enchanted him “for being a real film festival, which has to do with movies and not with making someone’s ball.”

In addition, he also confessed that he was concerned that his presence in San Sebastián on this third visit “could offend someone” and thanked the support shown by both the mayor, Eneko Goia, as well as the Festival and its director, José Luis Rebordinos, who As a result of the controversy, he defended the presumption of innocence of the actor because “he has not been arrested, accused or convicted of any form of aggression or violence against any woman.”

“That I was chosen is moving,” said the actor, who considers that “the awards are quite strange beasts when it comes to a competition.” He doesn’t like to compete because “everyone tries to do their best.”

He talked about his film tastes, how important the silent films of Charles Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Lon Chaney were to him. And how later he became interested in the horror genre with characters like Frankenstein, Dracula and the Werewolf.

Depp said that the bond he established with the director Tim Burton was precisely because they were lovers of horror films. “I guess what I liked is that the characters could hide behind a mask and you could escape the gravity load of who you are. I’m more comfortable hiding behind a character with a lot of makeup than on a train being myself.” commented.

He also referred to the “design flaw” that in his opinion “the Hoollywood machine” has, which they are already “realizing”. “I’m glad I saw him before,” said Johnny Depp, who is always ready “to say silly things to make people laugh and forget the horrible things.”

Amid the applause from those attending the press conference, the interpreter left the room.