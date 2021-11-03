Johnny Depp criticizes cancellation culture: “No one is safe”

No one is safe from the so-called “cancellation culture”. The statement was given by the star Johnny depp last Wednesday (22) during the San Sebastián International Film Festival, Spain, where he received the highest award of the event for his contribution to the industry during his almost 40-year career. The actor even asked the public to “stand up to injustice.”

“It is a complex situation because it can be seen as an event in history that lasted as long as it lasted, this culture of cancellation, or this instantaneous blast of judgment based essentially on what amounts to exhaling polluted air,” said the 58-actor. one year to the press at the festival. “It’s so out of control now that I can promise no one is safe. None of you. No one is safe “.

Depp’s statement comes amid libel lawsuit against British tabloid Sun, who characterized him as a “wife beater” over the controversy – and also the lawsuit – that the star is involved with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Between defeats and victories in court, the career of the eternal Captain Jack Sparrow of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise was extremely affected, losing even important roles, as in ‘Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

Johnny Depp claims to have been ‘boycotted by Hollywood’ following the controversy with Amber Heard. Image: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

“It only takes one sentence and there is no more floor, the carpet has been thrown. It wasn’t just me who happened this, it happened to a lot of people. This kind of thing has happened to women, to men. Unfortunately, at a certain point they start to think it’s normal, when it isn’t, ”Depp said. “Do I feel safe these days? Yes, I’m sorry. Because it’s important when you’re faced with something so terribly unnerving, that kind of thing hits you from so many angles. “

According to the specialized media that attended the event, such as the website Is extended and the magazine The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the actor was “tired and low energy” during the press conference. However, he seemed willing to engage with the reporters present, clapping with everyone in the room when he arrived, and he seemed to have no trouble tackling sensitive topics that tend to upset him.

“It doesn’t matter if a test, by itself, required some artistic license. When there is an injustice, either against you or against someone you love, or someone you believe in, stand up, do not consent. They need you, “concluded Depp on the subject of cancellation culture.

San Sebastián honored Depp with the Donostia Award, a tribute to the star’s work that recognizes “notable contributions to the world of cinema.” It should be noted that it is the second winner this year. Last Friday (17), the French actress Marion Cotillard received the statue of the Spanish Penelope Cruz.

Critics of the actor and the festival too

Feminist groups and film industry bodies criticized the festival’s decision to honor Depp when the award was announced in August. In response to criticism, the festival’s director, José Luis Rebordinos, declared that the award is a reflection of the actor’s cinematographic achievements “and has nothing to do with his personal life.”

“The role of a film festival is not to judge the conduct of members of the film industry,” he said.

At the press conference, Depp admitted that he was “concerned” that attending this year’s festival “offended people” and that his intention was never “to offend anyone.” He then praised the event, Rebordinos and the mayor of San Sebastián for “their eternal support” and for “not buying what was, for a long time, a notion” of him “that does not exist.” “I didn’t do anything, I just make movies,” he said.

Johnny Depp reviews current cinema and streaming

Depp criticized the current film festival. Image: Ilyas Tayfun Salci / Shutterstock.com

Depp also told festival reporters that Hollywood had become too commercial for his own film tastes. “From my point of view, as someone who participates in the creation and collaboration of the making of a film, how much more formula do we need for the tastes of the studio? How much more condescension as an audience do we need regarding, ‘OK guys, now we’ll show you the full story every 20 minutes’? I think Hollywood greatly underestimated the public, “he argued.

“Hollywood is certainly not what it used to be,” the actor continued, still analyzing the video-on-demand market. “The current studio system, the fierce competition, the pandemonium and the chaos of streaming movie premieres. It’s a case of ‘whatever happens, I’ll take mine’ ”.

The award-winning night is just a few acres that many families were opting for streaming platforms because they could not afford to pay a night for a film not cinema: “So, because the Hollywood movie machine has some design flaws that they are perceiving only now. I’m glad I anticipated this personally, ”Depp commented.

