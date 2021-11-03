Johnny Depp arrives in San Sebastián to collect his Donostia Award | Culture and entertainment

Delayed over the scheduled time due to “incidents with the flights”, actor Johnny Depp arrived in San Sebastián last morning, where today he will be the protagonist of the sixth day of the festival that awards him his Donostia Award in recognition of his artistic career.

Depp was scheduled to pose before the cameras at 11 pm at his entrance to the María Cristina hotel but the summons was canceled at the last minute due to “incidents with the flights,” a spokeswoman for the contest organization confirmed to Efe.

Today’s programming continues as planned, the actor will offer a press conference at five thirty in the afternoon, preceded by a posing and at ten at night the gala will start at the Kursaal palace in which he will receive his honorary award .

Depp will be honored for being considered “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography” and he will do so a year after his visit to the Zinemaldia to present Julien Temple’s “Drinking with Shane MacGowan”, in whose production he had participated and that obtained the Special Prize of the Jury.

The festival’s decision to award Depp was criticized for coming at a time when the actor has been involved in a legal battle after being accused of mistreatment.

The director of the festival, José Luis Rebordinos, has defended his decision, arguing that the American actor is not charged in court or convicted of mistreatment and defending the presumption of innocence.

A three-time Oscar nominee, Depp made his film debut as the victim of Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” at the age of 21. Five years later, he got his leading roles in John Waters’s “The tear” and in “Eduardo Scissorhands”, his first collaboration with Tim Burton.

He has starred in films by Emir Kusturica (“The Arizona Dream”, 1992), Lasse Hallström (“Who does Gilbert Grape love?”, 1993, and “Chocolat”, 2000), Tim Burton (“Ed Wood”, 1994, and “Sleepy Hollow”, 1999), Jim Jarmusch (“Dead Man”, 1995), Mike Newell (“Donnie Brasco”, 1997) or Terry Gilliam (“Fear and disgust in Las Vegas”, 1998).

Already in the 21st century, his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga also won him the admiration of new generations.