Johnny Depp and a classic look that never fails: blazer and oversized pants

Johnny depp He is one of those men who always inspire us and who have managed, year after year, to show that they are true icons of style. One of those subjects that when seeing them on the screen or on the covers of a magazine immediately makes us think: “How is it that he always manages to look so good ?!” And it is that since its inception – as one of the young sex symbols of the decade – going through a time marked by dark and interesting looks, until today, which has such a unique personality, Mr. Depp has perfectly known how to play in his favor with colors.

If you, like him, feel a strong predilection for the color black and put comfort before everything else, don’t miss his greatest moments in the 80s and 90s. A period in the actor’s career marked by silhouettes oversized, relaxed garments and neutral colors, whose essence turns out that today it becomes central to the most contemporary trends.

Timeless and versatile like no other. Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

It was in 1989 when, during the premiere of the film Parenthood, Johnny depp He appeared on the red carpet with a black look, except for his blazer, which is brown. At first glance you might think that this outfit is nothing extraordinary; However, you must pay attention. The true importance of all this lies in the volumes and details of each garment. While it is a peculiarly minimalist ensemble – much in the style of what we would see in the nineties – you can’t deny that it has great power and strong appeal for your 2022 wardrobe.

So let’s see what it is about.

Oversized blazer

Everything that mixes silhouettes and neat colors, very well defined, with structures maxi it became a necessity during the 80s and 90s. And not only for the female wardrobe, as is often believed, but for all people. For example, this blazer that — pay attention — fits perfectly on the shoulders of Depp, keeps your lapels a standard size, elongates slightly at the sleeves, and falls perfectly a few inches below the hips. Its buttoning is kept simple with discreet stitching and a graphic impact lining. A versatile piece that today you can use WITH EVERYTHING.