JJ Macías is going to fight to the last to stay in Europe

The little activity that José Juan Macías adds does not discourage him from the idea of ​​succeeding sooner or later in Europe and the player wants to stay in the Old Continent

José Juan Macías, Getafe striker, will fight as far as possible to continue in Europe, despite the fact that he has not had minutes in the last matches that his team played in the Spanish league.

José Juan Macías loses participation with Getafe, with coach Quique Sánchez Flores. Getty Images

For now, the possibility of returning to Mexico in the winter market is ruled out, because the Mexican forward works to gain the trust of Quique Sánchez Flores. and to be able to have minutes with Getafe, sources entrusted to ESPN Digital.

José Juan Macías is on loan with Getafe for a year, and he wants to take advantage of the time to earn a place in his team or, if necessary, attract the attention of other clubs, to stay in European football. In the Tricolor he is considered for the call against the United States and Canada.

The one-year loan has an option to purchase for Getafe. Lin the absence of minutes it is due to the change of coach and that José Juan Macías has sought a way to catch up with the rest of his teammates, working overtime in the gym and on the field.

Quique Sánchez Flores has had talks with the Mexican forward and the relationship between the two is good, so JJ Macías is expected to have action at the end of the year.

The forward who still belongs to Chivas has 200 minutes in the Spanish league and has not yet scored with Getafe. He had turbulence, due to the departure of Míchel González, from the technical direction, the coach who took him from Mexico to the Old Continent.

For now, Getafe is in last place in the Spanish league and next week it visits Villarreal, in addition to that the team that plays in Madrid still has seven games left this year. The possibility of returning to Mexico in winter for José Juan Macías is ruled out.