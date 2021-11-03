Jinx in Fortnite: the incredible crossover of LoL and Fortnite that is history

Riot Games is causing a revolution in the sector gaming with Arcane, his first animated series that will premiere on Netflix on November 6 around the world.

And not only because of the events that they are preparing for their games (LoL, TFT or VALORANT), but because they are creating a multitude of announcements and unexpected collaborations, such as the one that could occur with Fortnite.

FORTNITE X LEAGUE OF LEGENDSNext week, Jinx from League of Legends will join the Island, in celebration of Riot Games’ new show “Arcane”. pic.twitter.com/OBzfwBYJxM – Shiina 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 30, 2021

Shiina has leaked that Jinx will appear in the form of an appearance in Fortnite, confirming his information, something that seems true since he has more than 600,000 followers and is partner by Epic Games.

This would be a unique and historical collaboration, since LoL and Fortnite are two of the most played games of the last decade and that, at the on-lineThey have provided hundreds of hours of fun and entertainment.

Jinx is expected to arrive in Fortnite on November 6 or 7 with the premiere of Arcane, and the series may need to be viewed at the moment to get the release. skin, or it will appear in the store to be purchased.

Also, TheGrefg could have something to do with the ad, as he confirmed that he was going to present a new skin by Fortnite and it could be Jinx. Additionally, Grefg regularly listens to LoL music on his stream.