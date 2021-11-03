Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be separated for a while

If anything they made clear Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck since they took up their relationship after 20 years apart, they weren’t going to slow down. The couple has publicly shown their relationship from the first moment and has shared it with their children and closest friends. They have lived an unforgettable summer in which they have barely separated and now it is their work commitments that are going to keep them apart for a while.

As published by the North American news portal AND! News, the couple intend to continue to strengthen their relationship despite the distance: As Lopez films his next Netflix thriller, The Mother, on Vancouver (Canada), Ben Affleck is working on the Robert Rodriguez film Hypnotic, that is rolled in Austin. But that has not been an impediment to jump on the plane and meet on weekends.

As revealed by a source to the news portal, both are adapting and modifying their schedules as far as possible to see every few days. Things are going well between them and they want to stay connected, doing their best to be together. Similarly, Jennifer is also traveling often to Los Angeles to be with her children, Max and Emme.

The couple, walking their love through New York. GothamGetty Images

The New York singer moved last summer to The Angels to be closer to Ben, a declaration of intent that the relationship is going from strength to strength and the couple is clear about their priorities. Although the couple has also enjoyed New York City this fall, where they have taken the opportunity to fulfill some of their professional commitments.

Now, they are preparing to spend their first Thanksgiving together again and everything indicates that they will do it as a family, confirming that, together with their five children, they have created one of the most admired families in Hollywood. And it is that, in his case, it seems that second parts were good.

