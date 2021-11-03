Jennifer Lawrence shows off her ‘baby bump’ on a quiet walk through New York

We have seen Jennifer Lawrence in many stages, from her beginnings in Hollywood with the success of the saga “The Hunger Games”, to her introspective performance in “Mother!”, By Darren Aronofsky, who was also her partner for a few months. . Now, the American actress is enjoying motherhood with her husband Cooke Maroney, with whom they are expecting their first baby. And although Lawrence is very reserved about her private life, this weekend she showed us her ‘baby bump’ for the first time. The 31-year-old actress was caught by the paparazzi on a leisurely walk through the streets of New York, showing her growing belly in a very sporty all-black look while listening to music through her headphones.

Last month, the actress’s representative confirmed to People Magazine the happy news of the baby that she and her husband, the director of the Cooke Maroney art gallery, are expecting. Lawrence and Maroney were romantically related for the first time in June 2018, and the couple got engaged the following February. The couple then tied the knot on October 19, 2019, in Rhode Island. These images were captured in Manhattan just days after Lawrence and her friend Amy Schumer showed their support for women’s rights to abortion at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC.