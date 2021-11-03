Jennifer Lawrence pregnant and in love after Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

The Grosby Group

The warm days are about to end in the Northern Hemisphere. While enjoying still pleasant temperatures, celebrities take the opportunity to go out and walk outdoors.

In New York, Jennifer Lawrence was happy and in love with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The actress, who is going through the second trimester of your first pregnancyShe decided to have lunch with her lover in Manhattan and show her belly in all its splendor for the first time.

In the same city, Sophie Turner took the opportunity to spend some time alone with her daughter, Willa, with whom he had lunch outdoors and Hugh Jackman fulfilled his daily gym routine, which allows you to maintain physical condition. A few blocks, Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John C. Miller, were seen for the third time since they resumed their relationship while the former actress, Ben Affleck, left the Big Apple with Jennifer Lopez after participating in the premiere of the film The last duel.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast of the United States, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio tried to remain inconspicuous on their way to dinner to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, but they were discovered by the paparazzi. Anya Taylor-Joy He also wanted to go out to dinner in Los Angeles, and once he finished eating, she went on to smoke a cigarette and share a chat with a friend.

Across the ocean in London George and Amal Clooney attended the avant premiere of the film The Tender Bar and they smiled at the photographers.

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

Anya Taylor-Joy smokes a cigarette with a friend after dinner in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group /)

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet speaks for the first time about the accusations of his former co-star.