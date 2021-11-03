Jennifer Aniston’s brand and 3 other vegan hair cosmetics firms

The products of vegan cosmetics and cruelty free they are increasingly abundant in the market and many stand out for their high quality. A way to be respectful with the environment and living beings without giving up having a beautiful mane, increasingly within reach. Here, we select 4 committed brands from high quality that we consider you have to know. The new vegan hair cosmetics firm from Jennifer Aniston is a good example of this. Lolavie has all the ingredients to succeed in a world beauty increasingly demanding and committed. Here is our COOL selection of vegan shampoos, conditioners, masks and other treatments. You will love them!

Lolavie, Jennifer Aniston’s vegan signature

“Being cruelty free will always be one of the most important things to us when creating products. Lolavie is a @leapingbunnyprogram certified company, that means we do not perform, approve or commission any tests on animals. We are also vegan, which means that none of our products are made with ingredients of animal origin of any kind.

Jennifer Aniston’s new vegan and cruelty-free brand is already causing a sensation, and not only because everything that is hers or bears her name, becomes a guaranteed success, but because we are really dealing with products of supreme quality and committed since its elaboration. At the moment, it is only available in USA but we hope that soon, it can be purchased in Spain.

A 100% vegan and committed hair brand with which Jennifer Aniston reveals her secrets to have a neat hair like hers, even with bleached or excessively fine hair. And for this reason, one of the star products of this young and committed brand is the detangling spray. A light product – ideal for fine hair – that does not weigh down the hair and in addition to facilitating styling, it provides volume and body.

Jennifer Aniston’s mane, object of timeless desire

The American actress’s hair has been an object of desire for decades. She wears it with always perfect highlights and is very careful. Therefore, any type of hair cosmetics that Aniston always recommends in one way or another will end up being a success. It was her first inclusion in the world of beauty when she invested in the British brand Living Proof and now with LolavieShe has done it with all the letters since it is a line devised by her one hundred percent.

“The ingredients High-performance products are combined with the latest innovations in technology to develop unique and multifunctional hair care products, ”they explain on their website.

A care in steps

Actually in Lolavie only two products can be found. Two steps that are good separately but used together, achieve excellent results. And if we do not know how to apply them, Jennifer Aniston herself explains it to us on her Instagram.

Oribe, vegan luxury

Oribe is a luxury brand which is also more than committed. The brand has confirmed that they do not test their products or ingredients on animals or ask others to perform tests on their behalf. Their suppliers also do not test on animals, nor do they allow their products to be tested on animals when required by law. Also, their products are not sold in stores in mainland China or any other country that may require animal testing. Quality and fully vegan commitment premium.

Its products stand out for their effectiveness and packaging, exudes elegance and distinction. Making a difference is key for this firm and we could not stop including it in our selection.

Midnight Cosmetics 00:00, committed excellence

“We have simplified beauty by reducing the amount of products we offer, thus avoiding saturation of the skin. We design the best combination for your hair and skin creating the most effective and minimalist beauty routines »

Midnight Cosmetics is the hair beauty brand of the stylish Catalan influencer Nina Urgell. Vegan & Plant-Based, its products claim to be simple but effective. With few ingredients but just the right ones, to get good results.

An undertaking by the young prescriber who seeks care without much artifice. “Advanced & innovative formulas, free of everything you don’t want for your skin,” they say. With Nordic inspirations and Mediterranean essence, mid / night 00.00 has slowly and carefully elaborated each of its products, allowing a more responsible consumption.

Black Baccara, Miriam Quevedo’s premium vegan line

Black baccara is the vegan line of care premium of the online luxury brand Miriam Quevedo. Personalized care with avant-garde formulas that can be combined with each other, “to create personalized blends in synergy with our skin and our lifestyle.” State-of-the-art formulations with scientific rigor, designed to act at the cellular level, neutralizing the harmful effects of our daily and epigenetic habits, rejuvenating the vital biorhythms of epidermal cells. Each combination, formulated with our exclusive fresh rose concentrate Black baccara, smart nutrients and luxurious botanical blends, it is constantly adapting to deliver what skin needs, not just throughout the day, but year-round.