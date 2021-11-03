Jennifer Aniston reacts to the “heartbreaking” death of the protagonist on The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston reacted to the departure of a main cast member of The Morning Show.

The last episode of the second season of the Apple TV + series surprised fans with a twist that saw the death of a main character.

* Spoilers warned below.

For the most part, the seventh episode was a two-way match between Aniston and Steve Carell’s characters, Alex Levy, and their former disgraced co-host Mitch Kessler.

Alex goes to find Mitch, who is quarantined in Italy, to convince him to write a statement refuting a new book’s claim that they slept together.

After Alex leaves, she almost falls asleep at the wheel of her car, and returns to stay with Mitch before she can book a flight home. They reconnect, but things get tense when they see a news report detailing an excerpt from the book, which says that Mitch’s inappropriate behavior led him to attack African-American women.

Mitch begs Alex to help him, but she tells him she can’t and leaves. At the end of the episode, Mitch nearly collides with another car, veers off the road, sees it heading off a cliff, and instead of driving to safety, lets go of the wheel and closes his eyes.

Reflecting on Mitch’s death, Aniston told USA Today: “It was so heartbreaking. It’s done so beautifully, and it’s very poetic, in a way. But that’s his only ally. He is your only friend. He is the only person he has in the world ”.

Addressing how it will affect Alex in future episodes, the actress continued: “It is one of the many things that leads her to the brutal reality of facing who she is and who she refuses to really be, because her last conversation is so moving.”

Read more: Jennifer Aniston Shares What She Looks For In A Partner By Revealing She’s “Ready” To Date Again

“So I think she has a real moment of reaching out to Jesus in terms of integrity and truth and who she is and who she really wants to be.”

Viewers of the show were divided by the episode and its ending, with some calling it “heartbreaking” and others criticizing it as “weird.”

The Morning Show is available for broadcast on Apple TV +.