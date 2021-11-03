Jeep Introduces Two Awesome 2021 Wrangler Concepts For SEMA That Look Rough And Extreme

The custom vehicle fleet and hundreds of high-performance parts and accessories will be on display within Mopar’s dedicated exhibit at SEMA.

The moment of the concept SEMA comes once more, and this year, Stellantis goes further with seven concepts for the popular aftermarket program, the company announced on Friday, however, there are two concepts that have stolen attention, and they are both Jeeps.

Jeep wrangler overlook

The first concept, and the most radical, is called the Jeep Wrangler Overlook. Combine all the favorite aspects of the four-door JL Wrangler with the hump roof and alpine light windows of the Land Rover Discovery II. looking totally dreamy but nightmarish.

Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept. / Photo: Courtesy Stellantis.

The concept lengthens the four-door Wrangler by a full 12 inches and uses that space to fit a third row of seats. The driver and front passenger get a Custom Removable Freedom Top with Sunroof, and rear passengers get the aforementioned alpine lights and an additional sunroof to enjoy the view.

From a performance standpoint, The Overlook benefits from a host of accessories from the Jeep Performance Parts catalog, including a 2-inch suspension lift, 20-inch Black Rhino wheels with 37-inch tires, tubular side steps, and a stamped steel front bumper. winch bracket. Jeep also added new 5-inch LED trail lights and a custom rear bumper with a spare tire reinforcement kit to handle the new heavy tire and tire package.

Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept. / Photo: Courtesy Stellantis.

Inside, it’s a sea of ​​black leather and suede with the Jeep grille logo embroidered on the seat backs. The dash is also lined in leather, and there are contrasting Sahara Bronze stitching throughout.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe with Performance Parts

The other favorite concept is Wrangler 4xe hybrid modified with Jeep Performance Parts. We already knew that the 4xe Wrangler was very capable off-road since, deep down, it’s still a Wrangler. But the folks at JPP went and did even better by adding a 2-inch riser with Fox shocks designed specifically for the model 4xe. Also has lockable wheels of beads with meaty 37-inch rims, as well as a new steel front bumper stamped with a single ring winch guard.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept. / Photo: Courtesy Stellantis.

Jeep also added a bunch of underbody lights Customized for all the night rock crawling you’ll want to do on this thing, as well as a 5-inch LED driving light set. Also new is Jeep Gorilla Glass windshield for maximum toughness on the trails and a complete set of tubular doors. Jeep even installed an air compressor in the rear door of the 4xe to help keep the air coming back after a long day on the road.

What’s great about both of these Jeep concepts is that intrepid JL Wrangler owners should be able to recreate much of the look and functionality through judicious application of the Jeep Performance Parts catalog, with trips to the aftermarket for the rest of the time. the necessary items.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept. / Photo: Courtesy Stellantis.

The SEMA 2021 show opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 2 and runs through Friday, November 5. The show, as always, is not open to the public.

