Jason Statham to Sylvester Stallone, tribute and ‘The Expendables’

“With the great man, the creator,” he wrote Jason statham on social media referring to your partner and friend Sylvester Stallone. Both have just finished filming ‘Los Mercenaries 4 ‘, and the British wanted to do a tribute to Sly after the latter announced that he will no longer participate in the saga, and that he gave the witness to Statham, among others.

“It’s time to move on. This will be my last day, so I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet, you know,” Sly told fans in a video on their farewell networks. “When you’ve been so attached to something, I guess it’s been about 12 years, and I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason (Statham) and his skilled hands.” And so his partner received the news.

Of course, it is not the first image in which they have been seen together these days. “Back to work with the main man.” That’s how Jason statham confirmed an open secret: ‘The Mercenaries 4‘it has begun to record and he wanted to demonstrate it with the first image together Sylvester Stallone, both with the classic work clothes, that black jumpsuit that accompanies them on every mission. Filming is scheduled for late 2021 or at most, early 2022, and finally the pandemic has not prevented a delay in the date and schedule.

“Enjoying a great day with my good friend Jason in the new ‘Los Mercenarios’, added Sly on his Instagram account with the same photo. Without a doubt, the saga with the most muscles in the history of cinema is already underway, as announced a few days ago …

They were both in England to start work on the new ‘Expendables’. In front of the cameras, actors of the stature of Dolph Lundgren, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson will meet again, along with Jason and Sly, among others … Those who will meet in the fourth film Megan Fox, Andy García, or 50 Cent among others.

