Jason Statham shares a video of The Expendables 4 revealing new scenes and how the team works during filming

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham are running wild on social networks with The Mercenaries 4. Both actors have not stopped uploading content from the filming since it began and intensified when Stallone announced that he would leave the franchise after this film and that Statham would take the lead as leader of the mercenary group. Now it has been this new leader who has shared a new video showing more scenes from the film and how the crew works on set.

The video mainly shows Statham working, although we can also see him with different team members and other actors like Stallone. In addition, we see the bar stage that we have seen on more than one occasion in previous publications. Regarding the shooting scenes, Statham talks with his scene partners mainly about the action scenes, we can even see him practicing some punches.

Actor Sylvester Stallone, known for playing Rocky Balboa and Rambo, announced a few weeks ago that he will leave the franchise after the premiere of Los Mercenarios. After this, Jason Statham will be at the helm. Since then Much has been theorized about what could happen to Barney Ross (Stallone’s character) so that the transfer of leadership to Christmas (Statham’s character) is up to the task. It should be remembered that both actors have been the protagonists and heads of the group, although Balboa has always shone more than the host of The Transporter.

As for the team, Statham will stay with a group of young promises which includes new additions like Megan Fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak). The only veteran of the franchise to suffer loss is Terry Crews, who apparently will not return for Los Mercenarios 4 due to a dispute with producer Avi Lerner.

Los Mercenarios 4 does not yet have a release date.