“It’s illegal, extraterrestrial”: Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United again in the Champions League in the final stretch of the game

The English team took a point away from home after the draw with Atalanta.

Manchester United achieved a valuable draw with two goals on Tuesday during the match against the Italian club Atalanta BC, for Group F of the Champions League. And Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the English team, which is why some personalities in the world of football classified him as an “alien”.

‘The Red Devils’ took a point as a visitor thanks to the CR7 doublet. When it seemed that Atalanta would stay with the victory, Cristiano appeared in complementary time to score the second goal on a play that he started.

The tie unleashed euphoria from United players and fans. Former footballer and former teammate Ferdinand River, today commentator, praise in the study of the BT Sport chain to Portuguese, saying that “it’s illegal, alien“.

Manchester United is going through a bad streak and it is speculated that the coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be fired. In the first leg against Atalanta (3-2), played in October in Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo gave his team victory in the last minutes of the game. The English team remains at the top of Group F with seven points, as does the Spanish Villareal CF.

