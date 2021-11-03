IT’S AN ALIEN: Rio Ferdinand’s epic reactions after Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals against Atalanta

Commentator, analyst and an eternal lover of football. That is why, when faced with an exciting moment, whether it is from his club or not, the historic Rio Ferdinand has a hard time restraining himself.

This Tuesday, the player who made him stand up from his seat -in the forum of BT Sport– was his former partner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United legend has a soft spot for CR7’s forcefulness, work ethic and leadership. So, seeing what he did against Atalanta in Bergamo, he celebrated like one more fan.

After the first goal, the one The bug scored after brilliantly teaming up with Bruno Fernandes, Rio stood up, clapped his hands and shouted: “That’s what it’s here for! Let’s go!”. And after the second goal of the Portuguese monster, which was a great goal, he stood up again and shouted: “Oh my God! This is what he does! It is illegal! Alien! Wow! ”.

The video also draws attention to how little expressive Paul Scholes is.

RIO FERDINAND’S EPIC REACTIONS

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo registers 5 goals in 4 matches played in the current UEFA Champions League with Manchester United. He has converted in all the games he has played. Craziness.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo has 139 goals and 42 assists in 180 UEFA Champions League games. The lord and master of the competition.