it is out of the ordinary

A square in the center of Jerez. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

The prestigious British economic newspaper Financial times has included Jerez among the three European “little wonders” to get away to this autumn.

Along with the Andalusian city, the newspaper has also chosen Bolzano, in Italy, and Rennes in France, as three “small cities” where you can enjoy culture, gastronomy and landscapes without suffering the inconveniences of mass tourism .

The author, Paul Richardson, explains that for 30 years he missed the opportunity to visit Jerez attracted by other nearby cities such as Cádiz. But that in September he decided to go and realized what he had been missing all this time.

He points out that, although the city is not the capital of the province, it does have great economic strength as the capital of a world-class wine. And it highlights the landscapes of the town: cobbled streets, house with iron balconies and the smell of “old barrels, dark cellars, wood and alcohol.”

Also noteworthy is the medieval fortress and the “huge 18th century cathedral”. And he describes the center as “a harmonious mix of steeples, palm trees and cellars with tar roofs.”

The author says that Jerez “has never been well provided with interesting places to stay”, but that this has changed after the Hotel Bodega Tío Pepe opened its doors in July 2020, which occupies a part of the enormous González Byass winery. which he calls the “Vatican of wine.”

And he describes what he sees there: “The blackened barrels were stacked in rows that stretched out into darkness. Over the years, Steven Spielberg, Margaret Thatcher, Pablo Picasso and Jack Ma have written their names there with white chalk ”.

“The old town of Jerez, with its palaces and patios, its paved terraces where the locals ate tapas and drank cold drinks, was like a version of Seville that had been magically eliminated from the phenomenon of mass tourism”, describes the author, who highlights that in Jerez you can eat “like a king in the city’s legion of bars”.

Highlights, for example, Juanito and his artichokes braised in olive oil; Las Banderillas, with its oxtail cooked in sherry, and La Carboná, which he describes as “an experience not only for the architecture of the winery” but also for “a modern Andalusian cuisine that proudly displays the great wines of Jerez.”

The author also visited some traditional taverns among which La Pandilla stands out, which is “a relic of Spain from a generation ago”. For all this, he says that Jerez has surprised him and that there he found something “romantic” that has disappeared in most other cities in southern Spain: “I would be back soon.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

