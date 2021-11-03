IPN proposes an electroacupuncture treatment to reduce cholesterol

Researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) carry out a study to reduce triglyceride and cholesterol levels in the blood of patients between 20 and 70 years of age. To achieve this, they propose to apply, in specific points of the body, Electroacupuncture combined with Moxibustion. The reason is because they assure that oriental and alternative therapies have demonstrated their effectiveness for that purpose. They also point out that it is supported by the evidence reported in various scientific research articles.

Experts from the National School of Medicine and Homeopathy (ENMH) recently published in the International Journal of Acupuncture, from Elsevier publishing house, the results of the bibliographic review carried out. Now they will be able to put this knowledge into practice, so they will combine both therapies to treat the dyslipidemias.

How does it work?

To delve into the mechanism of action of moxibustion and electroacupuncture, they will evaluate the blood serum of patients before and after treatment. That way they will check if the level of triglycerides and cholesterol is reduced. They will also corroborate whether the AV Apolipoprotein (related to triglyceride metabolism) increases, as well as the expression of the APOA5 gene that synthesizes it.

The research group is made up of Dr. Flavia Becerril Chávez, an acupuncture specialist, and Doctors in Molecular Biomedicine Olivia Medel Flores and Virginia Sánchez Monroy. Also the doctors and students of the specialty in Human Acupuncture, Marta Lucía Barrueta Flores, Ingrid Joselin Jaimes Esquivel and Mariana Palmas Trejo, who seek through this study to offer an effective, economical treatment without side effects.

Marta Barrueta and Ingrid Jaimes explained that when applying electroacupuncture they will stimulate the nerve terminals of the acupuncture points ((Zusanli E36, Fenglong E40, Yinlingquan B9 and Sanyinjiao B6). While at the point (Zusanli E3 and Shenque RM8) they will apply heat by means of a pure moxa (made from the Artemisa vulgaris plant).

Although treatment has already started with some patients, they mentioned that it is still necessary to recruit others who wish to participate.

“For the protocol we will form two groups, each of 30 people. We will apply the aforementioned techniques to the first, while the second will be the control group and we will prescribe bezafibrate tablets (allopathic medicine), in order to compare results ”.

The treatment will be applied twice a week for five weeks. For more information, interested persons should send an email to the addresses [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected], through which they will indicate if they are candidates to participate in the research protocol, which is carried out at the Acupuncture Clinic of the National School of Medicine and Homeopathy of Mexico City.

And for you, do you think alternative medicine like electroacupuncture works to lower cholesterol levels?