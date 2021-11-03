Investor Expert Reveals Massive Ethereum Allocation, Says Demand Impact Much Greater Than Bitcoin

Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs executive, explained that he is a supporter of ethereum because the cash generated by the ecosystem of this digital currency is around 100 times that of the rest of the entire sector combined.

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, has revealed in an interview shared on his company’s YouTube channel why you prefer the cryptocurrency ethereum (ETH) over bitcoin.

This former executive of the world’s largest investment and securities banking, Goldman Sachs, explained that he is a supporter of Ethereum because the cash generated by the ecosystem of this digital currency is around 100 times greater than the rest of the entire industry combined. He also noted that a demand shock could be coming to this cryptocurrency due to the various use cases of the leading smart contract platform.

“[Ethereum] has a restricted supply due to burning of ETH from gas tariffs. Everyone is betting their tokens for ETH 2.0, so trade charges have been removed. Then there is about $ 100 billion locked up in DeFi [finanzas descentralizadas], NFT [tokens no fungibles] and all that. That really leaves a free float for ethereum of around 11%, “he detailed.

The specialist thus maintains that only 11% of the available ethereum can be purchased on the market. “We have that demand crisis before our eyes. Bitcoin has none of that. Yes, there is a supply shock, yes, there is a bit of a demand shock, but it just doesn’t have the network intensity that ethereum has, “he added.

In addition, Pal revealed that he has in his investment portfolio a massive allocation of this cryptocurrency after having indicated previously on his Twitter account that he was “beyond irresponsibly long on ETH right now.”

“I’m at least probably now, I don’t know anymore, because I bought some options too, like I said in my tweet last night. Probably I’m 85% ethereum“, he affirmed during the interview.

The price of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has increased by almost 3% in the last 24 hours and exceeded $ 4,480, reaching a new all-time high. However, after the rise on Tuesday morning, its price has corrected and is currently around $ 4,440. The new record came after the digital currency posted 7 consecutive days of negative offer issuance for the first time.