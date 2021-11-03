Invasion of the field and free-for-all in a duel between Celaya and Dorados in Liga Expansión

Celaya fans entered the field of the Miguel Alemán Stadium in search of attacking the Dorados goalkeeper

After a goal at minute 96 ‘by Isaac Aguilar de Golden to put the tie 2-2 on his visit to Celaya on the Expansion League MX, local fans invaded the field of the Miguel Alemán Stadium with the intention of attacking the visiting goalkeeper for a signal that the goalkeeper himself would have made.

The fight broke out after the goalkeeper of the visiting team, Luis López, made a gesture to the home fans, after the tying goal already at the end of the match, a situation that ended with a pitch invasion.

In social networks, videos about the events were disseminated where the irruption of the followers of the group of Celaya.

Like aggressions towards the goalkeeper of Golden, the match commissioner also received some blows from the fans who jumped onto the field.

After several minutes that the brawl lasted, the situation was controlled and with the players in the locker rooms. Some time after what happened, the Expansion League MX issued a statement disapproving of the events that occurred on Tuesday night in Celaya.

“Regarding what happened at the Miguel Alemán Stadium, the # LigaBBVAExpansiónMX condemns any act of violence, on and off the court. Soccer is a passionate and recreational sport. We do not overflow the passion in erroneous actions “, mentions the communiqué.